Stalin to hold outreach programme with fishermen community on Aug 18

CHENNAI: In a bid to resolve pressing issues, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will hold a detailed outreach programme with the fishermen community on August 18 in Ramanathapuram.



The meeting comes amid continued calls for intervention over the frequent arrests of fishermen from the state by the Sri Lankan Navy, as well as seizure of their mechanised boats.

According to sources, the Chief Minister will address this issue at the meeting.

Since 2020, the Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 619 fishermen and seized a total of 83 boats.

Of the 83 boats, 67 are still under the custody of Sri Lankan Navy.

The Chief Minister had earlier announced a compensation package of Rs 6 crore for repair works of the boats that were.

Meanwhile, the state's ruling DMK government is also pushing for the retrieval of Katchatheevu Island back, which is presently under Sri Lankan administration.

Ahead of Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickramasinghe's visit to New Delhi last month, Stalin had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Katchatheevu issue and also the fishermen arrests.

Meanwhile, the Stalin-led government is also giving a big boost for the infrastructure development and upgradation of fishing infrastructure.

Fishing harbours are being constructed in Arucottuthurai and Vellapalam in Nagapattinam district.

The state government is also holding consultations with Marine Products Exports Development Authority (MPEDA) to boost marine exports from the state thus helping the fishermen.

Recently, Stalin held a meeting with the delta farmers to try and understand their problems and to provide solutions for this.

K.R, a Salem-based social scientist and thinker, told IANS: “ The state government under Stalin is conducting outreach programmes with various communities in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The interaction with the fishermen community on August 18 is part of this and the Chief Minister had already head a meeting with the Delta farmers of Tamil Nadu.”