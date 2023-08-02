Stalin to chair second booth level functionaries meet on Aug 17

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will chair the second booth-level functionaries training workshop of the DMK at Ramanathapuram on August 17.

An announcement made by DMK general secretary Duraimurugan Wednesday said that Stalin would attend and deliver a special address at the training meeting of booth-level agents (BLA-2) to be held at Ramanathapuram on August 17. The party high command has instructed secretaries of the 19 party districts in the south zone, Ramanathapuram, Sivangangai, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari to make elaborate arrangements to ensure the participation of the booth-level agents in the meeting.

The first meeting of the booth level functionaries of the delta districts of DMK was chaired by Stalin at Tiruchirappalli on July 26. The ensuing meeting would be the second such meeting to be held by the DMK which has not been in the business of organizing zone-wise training workshops for booth-level functionaries for elections. DMK, apart from the BJP, is another major party actively engaged in the preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The DMK leadership would take stock of the party's poll preparations at a time when its rival BJP has deputed its state president K Annamalai to go on a months-long tour to popularize corruption charges against the ruling party in the state in the run up to the Lok Sabha poll. Chief Minister Stalin has already advised his district secretaries to compulsorily fulfil the genuine obligations and grievances brought to their notice by the booth-level functionaries.