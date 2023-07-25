Stalin to chair first booth-level party functionaries meet for 2024 LS polls

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin will kick off the first major poll preparation of his party for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls at Trichy on Wednesday.

Stalin would chair a zonal meeting of the booth in charge of delta districts for the LS polls. Over 12,000 persons appointed in charge of polling booths by the party for the ensuing Parliamentary election are expected to attend the meeting.

The party earlier appointed 'functionaries' for mustering support among 100 voters per polling booth for the LS polls. Stalin, who is also the President of the DMK, had held meetings with party workers appointed in charge of the 234 Assembly Constituencies through video conference and advised them to coordinate the setting up of booth committees in association with the party units in their respective districts. Though meetings were held at regular intervals to take stock of the poll preparations, Wednesday's would be the first large scale meeting the CM would be chairing with the participation of all booth level in charge and their subordinates numbering over 12,000.

CM greets Dr Ramadoss

Chief Minister M K Stalin, meanwhile, extended his birthday greetings to PMK founder Dr Ramadoss. In a message posted on his official Twitter handle, Stalin said, "Birthday wishes to Dr Ramadoss who celebrates his 85th birthday today. May your efforts contribute to the deep-rooted social justice politics and Tamil sentiment to flourish in the soil, " Stalin said.