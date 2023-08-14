Stalin to award special medals for 15 police officers on occasion of I-Day

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will be awarding special medals weighing eight grams and Rs 25 thousand in cash to police officers for excellence in public service and investigation on the occasion of Independence Day tomorrow.

Here is the list of police officers:

1) G Venkataraman, IPS, Additional Director General of Police, Crime Branch CID, Chennai.

2) Asra Garg, IPS, Inspector General of Police/Additional Commissioner of Police, Law and Order (North), Chennai.

3) S Rajendran, IPS, Deputy Inspector General of Police, CID Intelligence, Chennai.

4) B H Shajitha, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime Wing, Greater Chennai Police.

5) H Krishnamurthy, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Special Branch CID, Chennai

6) V. Anilkumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kongunagar Range, Tiruppur City.

7) G Saravanan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch CID, Madurai Range.

8) R Madhaiyan, Inspector of Police, Soolur Police Station, Coimbatore District.

9) M Amutha, Inspector of Police, Peelamedu Police Station, Coimbatore City.

10) M Anitha, Inspector of Police, Masarpatti Police Station, Thoothukudi District.

11) R Vijaya, Inspector of Police, All Women Police Station, Manamadurai, Sivagangai District.

12) A Mahalakshmi, Inspector of Police, All Women Police Station, Ariyalur, Ariyalur District.

13) A Chitradevi, Inspector of Police, Cyber Crime, Tiruppur, Tiruppur District.

14) N Manimegalai, Inspector of Police, Central Crime Branch, Greater Chennai Police.

15) K Siva (Posthumous), Inspector of Police, Crime Branch CID, Tiruchirappalli.