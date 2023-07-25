Stalin to attend fishermen conference in Ramnad on Aug 18

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin would attend the state conference of various associations of fishermen in the state at Ramanathapuram on August 18.

State fisheries minister Anitha Radhakrishnan on Tuesday announced that the chief minister would attend the conference of fishermen association being organized at Ramanathapuram condemning the incessant arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen and seizure of their boats by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Radhakrishnan, in a statement, referred to the arrest of 9 fishermen of Mandapam in Ramanathapuram by the Lankan Navy on Tuesday, and said that the attack and arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen and seizure of their boats by the Lankan Navy continues despite the Chief Minister repeatedly urging the union ministry of external affairs through letters and over phone to take action on the issue.

Referring to the letter the state chief minister wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 20 to take up the issue with the visiting Lankan President, the Tamil Nadu fisheries minister said that the CM has accepted the request of the fishermen and he would participate in the conference organized condemning the arrest and seizure of boats.