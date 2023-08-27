Stalin to attend 3rd meeting of INDIA bloc in Mumbai on Aug 31-Sept 1

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has confirmed his presence at the 3rd meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) scheduled for August 31 and September 1 in Mumbai.

A total of 26 to 27 parties are likely to participate in the third meeting of the newly formed Opposition alliance in Mumbai.

"The next meeting of INDIA alliance will be held in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1 where some important decisions are going to be announced. I am also going to participate in that meeting," said CM MK Stalin while speaking to the media during a marriage ceremony at the Communist Party of India, MP M. Selvarasu's residence on Sunday.

Further speaking at the event Stalin talked about the friendship between Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (c) and CPI and said there is always a friendship and affection between DMK and CPI and it will continue in the future as well.

"There is always friendship and affection between DMK and CPI. Our friendship is an ideological friendship. Our friendship has continued since we were an opposition party and even today in the ruling government. This friendship would continue always. I am announcing with confidence today in this marriage event, that this friendship would continue in upcoming Lok Sabha elections as well,” said Stalin further.

Meanwhile, amid the speculation about whether INDIA will have a prime ministerial candidate, Bihar minister, and JD(U) leader Shravan Kumar said on Saturday that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar does not aspire to become PM and that the latter's primary goal is to make the INDIA alliance win in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

"Nitish Kumar himself does not aspire to become the prime minister. His target is that the INDIA alliance should form the government after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," Janata Dal (United) leader Shravan Kumar said while talking to reporters.

He, however, said that people in the Hindi Heartland are "discussing that Nitish Kumar is a worthy candidate for the post of Prime Minister".

"People from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh are discussing that Nitish Kumar is a worthy candidate for the post of prime minister...No decision has been taken yet if Nitish Kumar will contest Lok Sabha elections from Phulpur constituency...The third meeting of the INDIA bloc is scheduled for 31st August and 1st September in Mumbai where the alliance's policies and strategies will be discussed," the Bihar Minister said.-

In the scheduled meeting logo of the INDIA bloc is also likely to be unveiled.