Stalin thanks govt officers, employees for their hard work in implementing KMUT

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday commended the bureaucrats, officers and employees of various state government departments for their hard work in identifying over one crore beneficiaries for the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme within a short period.



"I am delighted to congratulate and commend the VAOs, revenue officers, Illam Thedi Kalvi volunteers, Self Help Groups, fair price shop employees, employees of municipalities and corporations, TNEB and officers of all state government departments on the success of the scheme, " said Stalin, in a message posted on micro blogging site 'X' on Saturday.

The Chief Minister also thanked the district collectors, government secretaries and all officials up to the rank of the Chief Secretary for guiding the field workers engaged in identifying the beneficiaries of KMUT.