Stalin slams BJP over Senthilbalaji’s arrest, says will face case legally

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin issued a statement condemning the arrest of Senthilbalaji late night after he assured to extend cooperation to ED.

In a fresh statement issued moments before he visited the Omandurar hospital, stalin said that the ED has acted in an inhuman manner. He accused the “BJP’s ED” of exerting pressure on the Minister to the extent that Balaji suffered chest pain.

“DMK will not be frightened by such intimidations. We are firm in our political stand. We will face the cases legally. People are watching the oppression of the BJP. People will teach a fitting lesson to the BJP in 2024,” Stalin added.

Stalin, accompanied by senior cabinet colleagues, visited Omandurar Hospital to meet senthilbalaji.

The minister was arrested by ED sleuths under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Later, he was rushed to Omandurar Multi-Speciality Hospital as he complained of chest pain.