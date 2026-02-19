Stalin slams BJP for removing Muslim quota

Stating that late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced a quota for backward Muslim communities in 2014, Stalin said even before the grief over his death could fade, the BJP has erased that decision. Stalin also sought to know whether this was the Ramzan gift announced by the anti-minority BJP to the Muslims. The Chief Minister said the moment the steps are taken, the hard-won reservation rights would be wiped out. Coming down hard on the BJP, Stalin said they do not know the politics of development.