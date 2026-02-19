Stalin slams BJP for removing Muslim quota

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin on Thursday slammed the BJP-led Maharashtra government, which removed the reservation for Muslims who belong to the Backward class, adding that the saffron party is trying to impose that blueprint across India.
Stating that late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced a quota for backward Muslim communities in 2014, Stalin said even before the grief over his death could fade, the BJP has erased that decision. Stalin also sought to know whether this was the Ramzan gift announced by the anti-minority BJP to the Muslims. The Chief Minister said the moment the steps are taken, the hard-won reservation rights would be wiped out. Coming down hard on the BJP, Stalin said they do not know the politics of development.
All they knew was politics of hatred and bigotry, and that such hate engines would never be allowed to run in Tamil Nadu, while declaring that in the democratic battle between Tamil Nadu and the NDA, Tamil Nadu would win (the ensuing Assembly polls). "BJP scraps reservation for backward Muslims in Maharashtra. This is the blueprint they want to impose across India", Stalin wrote on X.