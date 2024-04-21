Stalin should save Tamilians before dreaming of saving India, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: Taking a dig at the ruling DMK government, State BJP president K Annamalai on Sunday said the Chief Minister MK Stalin, who dreams of saving India should first look at the task of saving the people of Tamil Nadu from his party functionaries.

Condemning the attack against the woman named Gomathi for voting for the BJP near Cuddalore allegedly by the DMK functionaries, Annamalai said, "The news that Gomathi, a resident of Pakkirimaniyam village near Srimushnam in Cuddalore district, was beaten to death by the DMK goons in front of her family on the polling day (April 19) is really shocking."

"The ruling DMK had indulged in the adverse act because the woman did not vote for the DMK alliance in the Lok Sabha elections. The DMK government has not arrested the DMK goons who were involved in the crime," Annamalai said in a social media post, adding that the DMK's dictatorship to do away with even the fundamental right of voting given to the citizens by the Constitution is very dangerous for democracy.

He also urged the chief minister Stalin to immediately take action against the criminals who were involved in the crime.

"Stalin, who dreams of saving India must look at the task of saving the people of Tamil Nadu from his party members," he noted.

Earlier on April 19, after learning that Gomathi, a resident of Pakkirimaniyam village had voted for the BJP, the DMK functionaries visited her house and were involved in a heated argument with her, later allegedly assaulting her.

Gomathi died on the spot after being attacked by DMK functionaries.

Subsequently, the police have arrested three women for their involvement in the murder of Gomathi and are now looking for seven accused, identified as Arul, Pandian, Arivumani, Ravi, Raja, Kalaimani and Dharmaraj.