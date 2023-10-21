Stalin seeks integration of caste census with national decadal census

CHENNAI: Taking inspiration from the recently concluded caste-census in Bihar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to PM Narendra Modi urging to integrate caste census with the national decadal census.

In his statement, Stalin noted that caste has been the "key determinant of social progess in our society." He added that the last caste census was conducted in 1931 and the "demographic and socio-economic landscape of our country has undergone many changes."

Contending that delay in caste census could only perpetuate inequity, Stalin took the successful example of Bihar's caste surveys but he said "they lack the advantage of nationwide comparability of inputs and processes."

Stalin's statement gains importance as it comes days after Rahul Gandhi assuring nationwide caste survey INDIA bloc is voted into power.