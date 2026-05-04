Stalin second sitting CM, after Jayalalithaa, to face defeat

Stalin lost to VS Babu of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), a former DMK functionary who later shifted political affiliations.

The last instance of a sitting Chief Minister losing an election was in 1996, when Jayalalithaa was defeated in the Bargur constituency by DMK candidate EG Sugavanam.

Stalin's electoral journey has seen both victories and setbacks. He first contested in 1984 from Thousand Lights and lost to an AIADMK candidate.