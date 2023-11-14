Stalin reviews monsoon works at emergency centre

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday visited the emergency response centre at Ezhilagam and reviewed the precautionary and relief works undertaken in various districts in the state.



Chief minister Stalin, accompanied by state revenue minister KKSSR Ramachandran, visited the emergency response centre in Ezhilagam after the met department's November 13 dated bulletin forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in 27 districts in the state. The chief minister interacted with collectors of Cuddalore and Nagapattinam districts through video call and learnt about the various precautionary measures taken there to manage heavy rainfall there.

The CM advised the district collectors to ensure the provision of basic amenities, mainly food, potable drinking water and medical aid to the people at the flood relief camps.

The CM, a release issued by the state government said, spoke to Mr Balachandar, director of the regional met centre in Chennai and learnt about the heavy rain alert in the state. State chief secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials concerned were also present during the review.