Stalin reviews monsoon preparedness with dist collectors

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday reviewed the preparedness of the state for the northeast monsoon and cyclone 'Michaung' formed in Bay of Bengal.

Accompanied by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and other bureaucrats at the state secretariat, Stalin reviewed the cyclone and monsoon preparations made by collectors of 12 district collectors, including Chennai, Chengalpet, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram. From providing alerts and accommodating the people at relief centers to prevention of electrocution deaths during the rainy season, the CM also issued guidelines to the district collectors for handling the cyclone.

Stalin also instructed the officials to ensure 24x7 functioning of the emergency and trauma care center at government hospitals, deploy multi-departmental zonal committees in vulnerable areas, keep the catering facilities used for cooking food for the flood affected people on standby and deploy staff to remove trees uprooted during the cyclone.

Advising the state police to pay special attention and deploy additional traffic personnel to clearing traffic congestion during heavy rain, the CM said that the district administration, municipal administration, local bodies, police and fire departments must work in tandem during the rainy season. The collectors were also advised to apprise the ministers in charge of their districts, chief secretary and secretaries of various districts about their requirements for the relief works. Meanwhile, government sources said that the scheduled events of the CM between December 2 and 4 have been deferred owing to the cyclone.

Stalin, who is also the president of the ruling DMK, has also appealed to his ministers, MPs, MLAs, local body representatives and district secretaries among the party functionaries to remain in their respective stations and extend all possible support to the people.

The CM, in a statement issued by the party high command, asked the party functionaries to support the government officials/staff in providing basic requirements like food, clothing and medical support to the rain affected people.