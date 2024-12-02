Stalin reviews flood situation in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri; Inquires about Cuddalore via video call

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin reviewed the flood situation in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts which were battered by heavy rains since Sunday night.

Stalin held a telephonic review with the collectors of Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri which were as badly affected as Villupuram, parts of which received a historically unprecedented 50 cm rainfall in a day.

Stalin deputed ministers Muthusamy and Rajendran to Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri, respectively. Cyclone Fengal had been dumping heavy rain clouds on its path ever since it made landfall on Saturday night. The Chief Minister advised the district collectors of Krishnagiri & Dharmapuri to expedite the rescue and relief works, mainly in Uthangarai in Krishnagiri which received 50 cm rainfall since Sunday night.

With the Water Resource Department releasing 1.70 lakh cusecs from Sathanur Dam in Cuddalore owing to heavy rainfall in its catchment areas, state Agriculture minister MRK Panneerselvan visited the flooded parts of Cuddalore district. Chief minister Stalin inquired about the flood situation in Cuddalore through video call when minister Panneerselvam was reviewing the situation at Muthayya Nagar in cyclone ravaged Cuddalore.

Chief minister Stalin is expected to reach Villupuram shortly to inspect the devastation caused by the cyclone there. Stalin will visit the Cyclone relief centres in Marakkanam, Vikravandi and Reddyar Mill in Villupuram shortly.