Stalin releases water from Mettur dam for Delta irrigation

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday released water from Mettur Dam for Cauvery Delta irrigation.

Salem district collector S. Karmegam and Ministers Durai Murugan, KN Nehru, and Pannerselvam also participated in this event.

It is noted that about 17.37 lakh acres in 12 districts, namely Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Karur, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur, Pudukottai, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, and Nagapattinam, are getting irrigation facilities through water released from Mettur Dam.

Every year, water would be released earlier or later in June, depending on the water inflow and water availability of the dam.