Stalin, Rahul wishes TNCC president KS Alagiri on his 72nd birthday

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday wished TN Congress Committee president K S Alagiri on his birthday.

"Birthday greetings to my beloved brother K S Alagiri. I wish him many years of good health in his political journey centred on secularism and humanity, " Stalin said in a social media post.

K S Alagiri is celebrating his 72nd birthday today.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, DK leader K Veeramani and many notable personalities are wishing him on his birthday.

Thanking all the leaders who wished him, TNCC president Alagiri said, "I express my gratitude to all my friends, national leaders and the leaders of the INDIA bloc. I will strive to develop nationalism in Tamil Nadu by following Kamaraj's policy. I will continue to work for equality and social justice. We have been fighting for all these years to eradicate the differences in the country. But a crowd has come to justify that too. Let's break it down philosophically and ideologically."