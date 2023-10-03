Stalin proposes special action plan to reduce traffic in Chennai, major cities

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday advised the State police to prepare a special action plan to reduce traffic congestion in Chennai among major cities in the state.

Chairing the two-day Law and Order review meeting of District Collectors and police superintendents at the State secretariat, Stalin, in his opening remarks, said that he was very worried about Tamil Nadu being one of the states with a high number of road accident casualties.

Advising the police, highway, and transport departments to jointly chalk out plans and undertake inspections to reduce accidents in the State, the Chief Minister said that traffic congestion was one of the major causes of public inconvenience in Chennai among the major cities in the State.

A special action plan must be devised to reduce traffic congestion in Chennai among the major cities, he added.

Urging the police not to compromise even a wee bit in initiating action on crimes against women and children, Stalin said that the police must show commitment to arresting the accused immediately and securing their punishment at the earliest.

Create exclusive WhatsApp, phone numbers to help SC/STs report atrocities

Asking the district collectors to create an exclusive WhatsApp and telephone number for the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) people to report to the district police superintendents about the crimes committed against them, Stalin lauded the police for cracking down the Thoothukudi VAO Lourdu Francis and Trichy special SI Boominathan’s murders and said that the influence of social media in spreading fake news was high in contemporary times and hence District Collectors and SPs must pay special attention to monitoring social media and initiating stringent action against those spreading fake news and disturbing communal harmony.

The CM said that maintenance of peace in places with high footfall and cracking down on miscreants attempting to disturb public order were the two main agendas of the two-day review meeting.

Ministers of the State Cabinet, State Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and Home Secretary P Amutha were among those who took part in the meeting.