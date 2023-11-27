Stalin proposes all-party MPs committee to monitor OBC, Dalit reservation

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday unveiled the life-sized statue of former Indian Prime Minister V P Singh here and said that an all-party MPs committee must be formed to monitor implementation of reservation for OBCs, SC/STs and minorities across the country.

Speaking at Kalaivanar Arangam after unveiling the statue of V P Singh earlier at Presidency College in the city, Stalin said that the situation in the country was such that the OBCs, who developed to an extent because of V P Singh, have been denied their rights.

Pointing out that 85 of the total 89 secretaries of union govt were upper caste and not even one belonged to the OBC, the CM said that of the 93 additional secretaries and 275 joint secretaries in the union government, 82 additional secretaries were from upper castes (Not even a single OBC) and only 19 joint secretaries were from OBC community, respectively.

Alleging that reservation in student admission has yet to be implemented in central law universities in Assam, UP, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand till this year, the CM said that the professors from OBC communities account for only 4% in the 45 central universities together and such was the representation of OBCs in many institutions.

Stating that 458 of the 604 High Court judges appointed between 2018 and 2023 were from general category and only 72 were OBCs, Stalin said that no reservation is being implemented in appointment of SC and HC judges. Issuing a clarion call to change the situation, the DMK president said that it would be the fitting tribute to V P Singh and DMK would never back down from the duty.

Arguing that the journey they must cover in social justice was very long, the CM said, “It is not a problem of one state, but all states. Caste compositions and yardsticks might vary in each state, but the problems are the same. That is neglect. Wherever there is discrimination, untouchability, neglect, oppression and injustice, the cure to it is social justice.”

Reiterating that the delayed population census must be done along with Caste census and reservation for OBCs, dalits and minorities must be fully implemented, he said that to monitor this at all-india level, an all-party MPs committee must be constituted. “To do this, parties committed to social justice must unite and work together. It is the oath we must take,” he added, also proposing a framework for the development of OBC, Dalit and minorities.

Ajeya Pratap Singh, son of late V P Singh, read out the excerpts of the speech his father made at Harvard university 1995 on implementation of Mandal commission recommendations, and thanked the Tamil Nadu government for honouring his father.

Former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav also insisted that the fight for social justice does not end and the caste census must be conducted keeping in mind the ideals of Ambedkar, Periyar and Kalaignar. DMK ministers Duraimurugan, E V Velu and M P Saminathan and chief secretary Shiv Das Meena and members of V P Singh’s family, including his wife Sita Kumari Singh and grand daughters Richa and Adreja also took part in the function.