'Stalin promised to send Senthilbalaji to jail, why is he complaining now'

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party IT cell head Amit Malviya on Wednesday said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, as Leader of Opposition, had promised the state's voters to send Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji to jail. Now when the ED has arrested Balaji, why is Stalin complaining and approaching other "corrupt" leaders for support.

Malviya was reacting to the political slugfest over the arrest of Balaji by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with alleged money laundering.

Sharing a part of the speech of Stalin when he was the Leader of Opposition, Malviya tweeted: "M K Stalin, as Leader of Opposition, accused Senthil Balaji of looting, corruption, abduction, land grabbing and promised the voters to jail him. ED has now arrested Balaji."

"After all, this is what Stalin wanted. Why then complain now and run to other corrupt leaders for support?"

After Balaji was arrested, all opposition leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury have slammed the Modi government.

After Stalin thanked the opposition leaders for their support, Malviya reminded the Tamil Nadu chief minister of his earlier statement.