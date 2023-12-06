Stalin praises BR Ambedkar as 'New-age Buddha' on death anniversary

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin paid rich tributes to the 'Father of Indian Constitution' BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary on Wednesday.



In his statement, Stalin said Ambedkar striked at the root cause of discrimination in India (caste divide) and praised him as the 'New-age Buddha' who ushered in equality by the means of constitution.

Stalin added that he vows to work towards achieving secularism against all 'hurdles and machinations' on the death anniversary of Ambedkar.

Leaders across the nation praised Dr Ambedkar and paid respects to him. PM Modi in his statement called Ambedkar the 'Champion of social harmony.'