Stalin offers compensation for damaged boats of TN fishermen

CHENNAI: The notification issued by the Tamil Nadu fisheries ministry has stated that Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a compensation of Rs 1.23 crores to the fishermen for their damaged boats.

The notification read that Rs 5 lakh each would be provided for 21 mechanised boats and Rs 1.50 lakh each for country-made boats. The boats have been identified as unusable after being returned from the confiscation of the Sri Lankan navy.