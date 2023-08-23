Begin typing your search...

Stalin offers compensation for damaged boats of TN fishermen

The notification read that Rs 5 lakh each would be provided for 21 mechanised boats and Rs 1.50 lakh each for country-made boats.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|23 Aug 2023 11:23 AM GMT
Stalin offers compensation for damaged boats of TN fishermen
X

 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin  

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: The notification issued by the Tamil Nadu fisheries ministry has stated that Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a compensation of Rs 1.23 crores to the fishermen for their damaged boats.

The notification read that Rs 5 lakh each would be provided for 21 mechanised boats and Rs 1.50 lakh each for country-made boats. The boats have been identified as unusable after being returned from the confiscation of the Sri Lankan navy.

TamilnaduTamil Nadu fisheries ministryChief Minister MK Stalinmechanised boatscountry-made boatsSri Lankan navy
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X