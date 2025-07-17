Stalin losing sleep over BJP- AIADMK alliance, says Minister Murugan

CHENNAI: In a scathing attack on Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Thursday said that the Chief Minister was being rattled by the emergence of the BJP-AIADMK alliance, and Stalin was resorting to “gimmick-driven politics” to salvage his crumbling base.

“Ever since the BJP-AIADMK alliance was announced, Stalin has been losing sleep. The DMK’s latest PR campaign, ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu” is a desperate attempt to control its crumbling base,” said Murugan, alleging that DMK workers, with the help of a private firm, are going door to door and recruiting members by intimidating them and offering cash incentives.

“It is ironic that the DMK, which once boasted of having over a crore members, is now offering Rs 1,000 to enroll new members. This exposes the hollowness of the party’s internal structure,” he remarked.

Taking a jibe at Stalin’s ongoing “Ungaludan Stalin” outreach programme, the Union Minister said, “This sticker politics is nothing but a rebranding of schemes implemented by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. After remaining inactive for over four years, Stalin is misusing government machinery to mask his failures.”

Murugan also accused the DMK government of presiding over a regime marked by deteriorating law and order, rampant drug abuse, human trafficking, and rising sexual violence.

“The people of Tamil Nadu are ready to deliver a decisive verdict in the upcoming elections,” he added.