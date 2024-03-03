Stalin leaves for Mayiladuthurai by train to inaugurate buildings

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday left for Mayiladuthurai by train to inaugurate various buildings on Monday in the district.

On Sunday evening, Stalin and a few officials, security officers left for Mayiladuthurai by Tiruchendur Express train at Egmore railway station.

On Monday, February 4, Stalin will inaugurate the new district collector office at Mayiladuthurai, which has been constructed at a cost of Rs 114.48 crore.

The new district collectorate of Mayiladuthurai was built on land belonging to the Dharmapuram Adheenam.

After the inaugural ceremony, Stalin would leave for Chennai at 1 pm by Cholan express and reach the city by 6.15 pm.

Earlier, Minister PK Sekarbabu, Mayor R Priya and other DMK leaders sent off the CM at Egmore railway station here.