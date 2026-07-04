Stalin leaves for London to attend grandson Inbanidhi's graduation ceremony

CHENNAI: Former Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin left for London on Saturday (July 4) on a two-week visit, during which he is expected to attend his grandson Inbanidhi's graduation ceremony before taking a short personal break.
Stalin departed from Chennai at around 9.50 am on an Emirates flight via Dubai. He was accompanied by his wife, Durga Stalin.
Inbanidhi, son of former Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, pursued higher education at a university in London and is scheduled to receive his degree at the institution's convocation ceremony. Stalin is travelling to London to attend the graduation in person and congratulate his grandson on the occasion.
After attending the convocation, Stalin is expected to remain in London for a few days. During the stay, he is likely to take a short break and visit tourist attractions before returning to Chennai via Dubai on July 18.
The former Chief Minister arrived at Chennai International Airport at around 8.15 am ahead of his departure. Former Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, party treasurer TR Baalu, deputy general secretary A Raja, former minister PK Sekar Babu, and several senior DMK leaders, office-bearers and party cadres were present at the airport to see him off before his departure.