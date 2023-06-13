Stalin lays foundation stone for TTRO plant at Rs 187.20 cr in Hosur

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis (TTRO) plant for the SIPCOT industrial estates in Hosur.

Stalin laid the foundation stone for the 20mld capacity TTRO plant to be constructed at a cost of Rs 187.20 crore to supply treated water from Kelavarapalli Dam to the SIPCOT industrial parks and other industries there.

The first stage of the TTRO plant project to be executed in two stages would be completed in 15 months, a release issued by the State government said.

As many as 800 industrial units would benefit from the TTRO plant which would cater to the water requirement of the Hosur SIPCOT industrial estate spread across 2,092 acres, Shoolagiri SIPCOT industrial estate measuring 989 acres and a new SIPCOT industrial park to come up over 1,800 acres.

The plant would facilitate the establishment of new industries and attract investment to the tune of Rs 6,000 crore and create an additional 10,000 jobs.

SIPCOT has so far developed 28 industrial estates, including six Special Economic Zones, spread across 38,538 acres in the State.

The land has been allocated to 3,142 firms in the industrial estates so far with the capacity to generate 7.56 lakh jobs in the State.