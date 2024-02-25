Begin typing your search...

Stalin lays foundation stone for EV manufacturing unit in Thoothukudi

The manufacturing unit will be set up on 380 acres and the Vietnam's firm is committed to invest 16,000 crore

25 Feb 2024
Stalin lays foundation stone for EV manufacturing unit in Thoothukudi
CM Stalin lays foundation stone for establishing electric vehicle manufacturing facility by Vietnam's VinFast at Sillanatham in Thoothukudi

CHENNAI: CM Stalin lays foundation stone for establishing electric vehicle manufacturing facility by Vietnam's VinFast at Sillanatham in Thoothukudi in the presence of TRB Rajaa, Minister for Industries.

The manufacturing unit will be set up on 380 acres and the Vietnam's firm is committed to invest 16,000 crore.

After the foundation stone laying ceremony, the CM extended compensation for the flood victims of Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli.

While addressing, Stalin said the Union government did not grant flood relief fund, but the TN government allocated sufficient funds to provide compensation for those affected.

The DMK led government will remain with the people forever.

Despite hurdles imposed by the Union government, the TN govt manages to achieve it's objectives, says Stalin.

DTNEXT Bureau

