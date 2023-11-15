Stalin lays foundation stone for Chengalpattu bus terminus

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin laid the foundation stone for a new bus terminus in Chengalpattu on Wednesday, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 97 Crore by Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).

According to a government release, the new bus terminus will come up at Venpakkam in Chengalpattu district. Apart from the Chengalpattu bus terminus, the chief minister laid foundation stones to upgrade Ambattur bus stand at Rs.13.85 Crore and to construct rehabilitation centre for persons with disabilities and dialysis centre at Kondithope at Rs. 11.50 Crore.

The CM also inuagurated the Pudukkottai government dental hospital and college at cost of Rs 67.83 crore and public health facilities at a cos of 8.89 crore. He also unveiled a statue of former municipal chairman of Thoothukudi Rao Bahadur Cruz Fernandez.

Also, works to improve Kasimedu Beach at Rs. 8.65 Crore was kick-started among other projects. In total, Stalin inaugurated works worth Rs. 150 Crore, which will be carried out by the planning authority. CMDA and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments minister PK Sekarbabu, MSME minister TM Anbarasan and senior officials took part in the event held in the Secretariat.

It may be noted that the construction of a new bus stand in Chengalpattu was announced in the state assembly during the 2022-2023 budget session. The bus stand will be constructed under public private partnership (PPP). The bus stands will have various facilities including commercial spaces, terminal buildings, bus bays, public vehicle parking, city bus parking, idle parking and others. It will come up on a land measuring 15.67 acres.

Moreover, the planning authority has decided to develop Chengalpattu as a new town and the proposed new town will cover 60 revenue villages. Under the new town development, the CMDA will prepare a master plan for Chengalpattu. Plans will be prepared to promote transit-oriented development, non-motorised transport, apart from ensuring preservation of natural ecosystems and open space.

Meanwhile, an extent of about 6.79 acres, inclusive of ASI (Archeological Survey of India) lands to an extent of 1.61 acres, at Thirukazhukundram Taluk has been identified for construction of Mahabalipuram bus stand. CMDA has already floated bids to construct the bus stand.