Stalin lays foundation for Hosur govt dist HQ hospital, dedicates 108 emergency vehicles

CHENNAI: In a major boost to the medical infrastructure in the State, Chief Minister M K Stalin laid the foundation stone for the upgradation of Hosur Government District Headquarters Hospital through video conference on Thursday. He also dedicated 75 new vehicles and 98 advanced ventilator transport vehicles to the 108 GVK EMRI ambulance services in the State.

With several industrial projects being implemented in Hosur, the advanced medical facilities in the Krishnagiri district are the need of the hour.

The 419-bed district headquarters hospital will have six floors and will be equipped with the state-of-the-art facilities at a cost of Rs 100 crores.

The hospital will house an outpatient department, intensive care units, high dependency units, operating theater complexes, dedicated rooms for surgical patients, male and female inpatient units, pain and palliative care units, special geriatric units, emergency rooms, Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Care Initiative unit, Blood transfusion unit, ART Centre and others.

Chief minister also awarded certificates of appreciation to 108 personnel for their service during the cyclone Michaung and heavy rains in the Southern districts of the State. The 75 ambulance vehicles included intensive care vehicles, Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram vehicles, and inter facility transport vehicles were procured at a cost of Rs 14.73 crores. A release from the department stated that a total of 1,353 ambulance vehicles are in operation across the State. The 108 emergency vehicles have benefitted about 1.61 crore people so far.

The minister also handed over appointment orders to 5 candidates, who have been selected for the post of Therapy Assistant at the Indian Medicine and Homeopathy Department by the Medical Recruitment Board. A total of 59 candidates have been appointed for the vacant posts.

After the National AIDS Control Organization awarded the Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society (TANSACS) for the best performing State across the country in December 2023, the Chief Minister appreciated the TANSACS Program Directors.

Health minister Ma Subramanian had earlier mentioned that the HIV incidence has reduced in the State as a result of free treatment, timely HIV/AIDS diagnosis through testing centres, STD treatment centers and compound drug treatment centers in all government hospitals.