Stalin launches various projects

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin launched various projects in the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.



He further laid the foundation stone for the construction of a 31 km road at a cost of Rs 140 crore in Keezhur panchayat in Namakkal district.

Commercial Taxes and Registration department buildings constructed at a cost of Rs 28.77 crore in Trichy, Pudukkottai, and Thoothukudi districts were launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin through video conference.

He also inaugurated the online service of obtaining certified copies of 10 crore documents registered since 1865 in the Sub-Registrar officers.

Under the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department, 1,374 new school classrooms and 270 department buildings which have been constructed at a cost of Rs 285 crore were also inaugurated by the CM.



Under the School Education department, Stalin inaugurated the buildings at a cost of Rs 48.56 crore and library buildings at a cost of Rs 3.92 crore.

Subsequently, Stalin laid the foundation stone for the construction of a 31 km road at a cost of Rs 139.65 crore in Keezhur panchayat near Bodhamalai in Namakkal district.

Ministers P Moorthy, I Periyasamy, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and other officials were present during the occasion.