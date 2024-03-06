Stalin launches 'Neengal Nalama' scheme

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday launched 'Neengal Nalama' scheme to understand how well has the government schemes benefitted people and what are the grievances faced by them. 'Neengal Nalama' aims to optimise the utility of government schemes.



As per the scheme, the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, Heads of Departments, Department Secretaries and District Collectors will contact the people to know how well they have benefitted from various schemes and its bottlenecks.

The Chief Minister launched the scheme from his camp office in CIT Nagar.