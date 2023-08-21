Stalin launches Green Fellows Programme to fight climate change

CHENNAI: In a bid to create awareness on initiatives taken by the State Environment and Climate Change Department, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has launched Chief Minister's Green Fellowship Programme and appointed 40 youngsters as Green Fellows on Monday.

According to a government release, the programme has been launched based on an announcement made in the state assembly.

The Green Fellows have been selected by Anna University, which is the knowledge partner for the programme.

After the launch event, Minister for Environment Siva V Meyyanathan interacted with the Green Fellows.

"The Programme will ensure the participation of youngsters in preparing policies pertaining to environment protection, renewable energy, biodiversity, sustainable living, and others. The government will utilize the energy of youngsters and interest in making the state sustainable," the release said.

The Green Fellows will support the environment-related issues of district administrations.

They will also support the implementation of the Green Tamil Nadu Mission, Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission, and Tamil Nadu Wetland Mission apart from promoting the 'Meendum Manjappai' initiative.

The selected Green Fellows will contribute for two years, and they will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs. 60,000 each.

The department will provide laptops and conduct training sessions and workshops.

At the end of two years, they will receive a PG Diploma of Climate Change and Sustainability from the University.

"The Fellows are all set to embark on their green journey. They will work in all districts learning and supporting sustainability, circularity, greening, community engagement, etc," Supriya Sahu, Department Secretary, said in a Twitter post.