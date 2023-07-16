Stalin lauds Justice K Chandru & Suriya for contribution to education of poor people

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief minister MK Stalin on Sunday lauded retired Justice K Chandru and actor Suriya for their contribution to the education of poor people.

"We fought and got our rights based on social justice that education and employment in the society does not belong to a section of people. Even after the enactment of the Advocates Act in 1961 and the introduction of reservation, common people are also involved in the legal profession. To develop their skills who come from humble backgrounds, the retired Justice K Chandru has started the Sathyadev Law Academy, " said Stalin after the inauguration of the new law academy here.

"I appreciate the contribution of my beloved brother actor S Suriya who is continuously working with inner concern for the education of poor people. The legal profession and the medical profession are not like other professions. Others are working; these two are services. Under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, I request the students to train through this academy, " he added in a tweet.