Stalin is unfit to question PM Modi, slams Annamalai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K Annamalai said on Friday that MK Stalin is unfit to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"What the DMK had done for Dhanushkodi (a town abandoned after the 1964 cyclone) in spite of being in power for six times in the state? It took Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come to power to start work on a bridge and a road to once again connect Dhanushkodi and Rameswaram. It is because of the road built by the Modi government that people are now able to visit Dhanushkodi. Stalin should use his own knowledge to speak instead of reading out text written by others so that he does not commit mistakes like this. He has no moral right to speak about Modi and he is unfit to question Modi, " Annamalai addressed the public during the En Mann En Makkal (My Land, My People) yatra in Kanniyakumari district alluding to the Stalin's remarks that the BJP had not fulfilled the promises it made for Ramanathapuram district.

Recalling the fishermen attack by the Sri Lankan navy from 2004 to 2014, the saffron party leader said that during the UPA period 85 fishermen were shot dead by the Sri Lankan navy.

"85 Tamil fishermen were shot dead by the Sri Lankan navy from 2004 to 2014. Then Stalin did not hold a meeting in Rameswaram. Then why are you holding a meeting with fishermen in Ramanathapuram today?, " he questioned.

"If MK Stalin's piece of paper flies in the wind, he doesn't even know how to speak during the I N D I Alliance meeting. Debt per household in Tamil Nadu is Rs 3,52,000. Tamil Nadu is number one in borrowing and consuming liquor. Tasmac revenue has increased by 22 per cent in the previous FY and nothing else has increased by 22% in the state. DMK's liquor factories are destroying Tamil Nadu people, " Annamalai added.

Taking a dig at the ruling DMK, the former IPS officer turned politician said that the ruling DMK had not fulfilled its poll promises.

"DMK had forgotten about the rehabilitation of the town in spite of holding ministries like Shipping and Highways at the Centre as it was busy looking after the interests of the first family. DMK had not fulfilled its poll promises of building 2 lakh houses for fishermen, setting up a fisheries college, cold storage facilities and increasing the aid provided during the fishing-ban period to Rs 8,000," he added.