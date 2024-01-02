Stalin is shedding crocodile tears: Annamalai on CM's MSME statement

CHENNAI: Criticising the ruling DMK government, State BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday said the Chief Minister M K Stalin is shedding crocodile tears that the MSMEs dependent on orders from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) are disappointed.

"DMK backed a sick company like BGR Energy to execute a contract worth Rs 4,442 crores. And today, Chief Minister MK Stalin is shedding crocodile tears that the MSMEs dependent on orders from BHEL are disappointed. DMK has still not realised that they've contributed to this situation," Annamalai said in his social media post alluding to the previous contract to BGR Energy given by Tangedco.

Recalling the incidents between the State government and BGR Energy, Annamalai said, "CM Stalin in 2021, chaired an Energy department meeting and reinstated the contract to BGR Energy, who had, until recent times, shown no progress in the work. BHEL, the other bidder for this contract, was not considered by the Tamil Nadu government for reasons best known to them."

"BHEL Trade Unions have filed a case in the Madras High Court seeking a CBI probe into reinstating the contract with BGR Energy," he observed.

This comes after Stalin asked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate BHEL to get orders so that MSME workers dependent on it can be protected during the inaugural ceremony of the second terminal building of the Tiruchirappalli airport.

"MSME industries dependent on Trichy BHEL are languishing. Keeping this in mind, the Prime Minister should facilitate BHEL to get orders. MSME workers will be protected by this," Stalin noted.