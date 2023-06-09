Stalin inspects desilting works in Delta districts

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inspected the desilting works at Delta districts as the Mettur dam is scheduled to be opened on June 12 for irrigation.

According to sources, Stalin inspected the dredging works in Alangudi, Mutlai Muthuwari and Vinnamangalam areas in Thanjavur district this morning.



The Chief Minister also received petitions from the representatives of farmers' association, and was briefed about the drilling works through maps and photographs.

















Stalin left from Chennai on Thursday night and reached Trichy airport where government officials, ministers, legislators, volunteers and public gathered to welcome him, stated the report from Daily Thanthi.



Earlier, he held a meeting with Ministers and Collectors in Thanjavur. Ministers Duraimurugan, MRK Panneerselvam, KN Nehru, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Delta district officials participated in the consultation meeting held at Thanjavur Government Guest House.

