Stalin inaugurates various projects through video conference

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated various projects through a video conference from the Secretariat.

"CM MK Stalin inaugurated the renovated 'Poomalai' shopping malls in 26 districts and launched a micro-enterprise finance scheme under the 'Vazhndhu Kaattuvom' project worth Rs 50 crore, " said a release from the State government.

"Further, the CM opened the Periyar Memorial SamathuvaPuram in Cuddalore, Trichy, and Tiruvallur districts and opened Panchayat Union office buildings in various districts and inaugurated integrated Agricultural Extension Centres and other new buildings belonging to the Agriculture department worth Rs 68.82 crore and released the 'Nette Nette Panaimarame' book," it added.

Later in the day, Stalin handed over a sponsorship of Rs 15 lakh through StartupTN to a team of innovative students from the state to participate in the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge (MEBC) 2023 in Monaco City, Europe, from July 2 to 8.