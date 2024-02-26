Stalin inaugurates renovated Anna Memorial & Kalaignar Memorial in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, on Monday (February 26) inaugurated the renovated memorial of DMK founder CN Annadurai and the new memorial of late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in Chennai.

Actor Rajinikanth was also present on the occasion.

An underground museum, 7D screens, Touchscreen displays, selfie points, a library, highlights of the leader’s life, and many other features are part of the new Karunanidhi Memorial, according to ANI.

The CM announced the inauguration of both memorials in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Feburary 22 and invited the members of the ruling party, Opposition, alliance parties, and the people of Tamil Nadu to take part in the event.

More details awaited.