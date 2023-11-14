Stalin inaugurates new buildings at cost of Rs 12 cr on behalf of Dairy Development Dept

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the new buildings constructed at a cost of Rs 12 crore on behalf of the Dairy Development Department through video conferencing from the Secretariat in Chennai on Tuesday.

The CM inaugurated a 1,500 metric-ton capacity storage godown at Erode, a 1,500 metric-ton capacity milk powder storage godown at the milk powder mill in Thiruvannamalai, and a milk procurement unit building with an office at Dharmapuri.

Stalin also inaugurated a library, laboratory, and training centre with hostel facilities to encourage women milk producers in the Tirunelveli District Milk Producers Union under Tamil Nadu Livestock Development Agency (TNLDA) and an office building for the Tiruppur District Milk Producers Union.

State Minister for Dairy Development T Mano Thangaraj, State Minister for Public Works Department, Highways and Minor Ports E V Velu, State Minister for Tamil Development, Information and Publicity M P Saminathan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, and others were present.