Stalin inaugurates Chengai Sivam bridge in Perambur

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the newly constructed bridge on Stephenson Road in Perambur on Saturday.

The bridge has been named after Chengai Sivam, the former MLA of Perambur constituency. More than two lakh people from Perambur, Otteri, Pullainthope, Purasaiwakkam, and Vepery would be benefited through this bridge.

The old bridge across Otteri Nullah on Stephenson Road demolished, and the construction work carried out by the Chennai Corporation that connects several areas in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone (zone 6). The new bridge has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 66.83 crore including saplings planted in the centre median, and stormwater drain constructed to prevent water logging during the monsoon seasons.

"Earlier, people staying in the low-lying areas used to be evacuated during the monsoon seasons. But the situation has changed in the last two years after preventive measures carried out by the government. A total of Rs 3,084 crore has been spent on storm water drain construction works. Also, various projects were carried out for the development of the city including Rs 124 crore fund allocated for parks beautification works, " said Stalin.





"On the other hand, due to the ongoing metro works the roads have been damaged, and the officials are instructed to relay at the earliest, " he added.

The Chief Minister inaugurated three additional classroom buildings at Government Model Higher Secondary School in GKM Colony at an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore. He provided educational equipment to the school students.

In addition, a park has been set up at a cost of Rs 80.69 lakh, and a part-time library of Rs 74 lakh has been opened by the minister.

Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, CMDA Minister P K Sekar Babu, Chennai Mayor R Priya, Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumar, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan, and other senior officials took part in the event.