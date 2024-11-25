Stalin inaugurates centre to provide rehab services to differently-abled persons

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the 'Vizhuthugal–Integrated Service Centre' to provide health related rehabilitation services for differently-abled persons here on Monday.

An initiative of the Department for the Welfare of Differently Abled Persons under the World Bank assisted TN Rights project, Stalin inaugurated the one-stop centre at Kannagi Nagar in Sozhinganallur, the first facility out of the proposed 273 centres across the state.

The TN Rights project aims delivering, "integrated and accessible services tailored to the individual needs of differently- abled persons either in their homes or in specialised vehicles for rehabilitation or in dedicated one stop centres," a statement said here.

According to the government, this is the first time in the country that rehabilitation professionals of special education, optometry, audiology and speech therapy, physiotherapy, occupational therapy and psychological counselling are brought under a single roof to meet the chronic health-related rehabilitation service requirements exclusively for differently-abled persons.

The services in the centre are only available in pre–assigned time slots to the differently-abled persons identified in a field survey held during 2023-24. Those who wish to access the services will have to approach the community rehabilitation workers of TN Rights project. "This centre has been empanelled under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme." The centre has strategically placed surveillance cameras that ensure safety while protecting privacy and has all its restrooms equipped with panic buzzers.

"What truly sets this centre apart is its use of IoT technology fully developed in Tamil Nadu pioneeringly by a startup – probably a first in India – triggering real-time immediate assistance on remote detection of emergency situations," the statement added.

Refurbished at a cost of Rs 3.08 crore, the centre is fully accessible, taking the implementation of the Union government’s Harmonized Guidelines 2021 for building design 'to a totally new level.' The centre also houses an Aavin milk booth, run by a differently-abled person.

Inaugurating the centre, Stalin interacted with the beneficiaries and their families, reiterating the government's commitment to their welfare.

The integrated service centre, the government said, will benefit the differently-abled persons in Perungudi and Sholinganallur zones of Greater Chennai Corporation. Kannagi Nagar is one of the areas in Chennai, which is facing a lot of social and economic challenges and the government has hence, 'consciously chosen' that neighbourhood to set up the first centre under TN Rights so as to start providing services in the area where it is needed the most.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Chennai Mayor R Priya, Secretary, Department for the Welfare of Differently Abled Persons, Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan, senior officials and elected representatives took part.