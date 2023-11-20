Stalin inaugurates 4200 tenements built by TNUHDB; hands over to beneficiaries

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated more than 4,200 tenements built by Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) at Rs. 450 Crore and handed over house allocation orders to beneficiaries, on Monday.

During the event held at the Secretariat, Stalin inaugurated 13 TNUHDB projects in 9 districts including Chengalpattu and Madurai. In total, 4,272 apartments were inaugurated, which were constructed at Rs. 453.67 Crore. As a token, the chief minister handed over allocation orders to 6 beneficiaries.

"Since the present government took over, as many as 19,777 apartments have been opened for poor and homeless persons. A total amount of Rs. 2,037.08 Crore has been spent for the apartments, " a release said.

Also, he handed over cheques worth Rs. 2.10 lakh each to three beneficiaries to build houses. The government will provide a total of Rs. 98.28 Crore to 4,680 persons across the state.

"The chief minister has instructed to increase the subsidy amount to Rs. 4 lakh to urban weavers to construct houses. As much as Rs 2.88 Crore has been given to 72 weavers in urban areas. As a part of Kalaignar Centenary Celebrations, house allocations to 100 persons with disabilities have been issued, " the release added.

MSME and TNUHDB minister TM Anbarasan, Textiles minister R Gandhi, chief secretary Shiv Das Meena, Housing and Urban Development secretary C Samayamoorthy and others took part in the event.

Moreover, Stalin handed over patta to 3,543 families, who handed over their lands for Neyveli Lignite Corporation 65 years ago. Despite promises, the families could not get patta documents for land given by the government as an alternative.