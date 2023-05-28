Stalin in Tokyo; Invites Japanese Tamils to visit Keeladi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday invited Japanese Tamils to visit Keeladi museum as part of cultural tourism.



Addressing an event organised by the Japanese Tamil Association in Tokyo, Stalin lauded the Japanese language, culture and the development of the country.

"Japan is the land of the rising sun. Japan means hard work and agility. Japan is a country that rises in the time of fall. Tamils came to Japan for their business two thousand years ago. Japanese people are trying to learn the Tamil language. The relationship between Tamil Nadu and Japan is very strong. Protecting Tamil language is protecting Tamil people. I will never forget the warm welcome by you (Japanese Tamils). Come to Tamil Nadu, keeladi museum is waiting for your visit, " he said.

"Japanese and Tamil have a lot in common. There are a lot of similarities between our Pongal festival and Japan's harvest festival. The Government of Tamil Nadu will provide all necessary assistance to the Japanese Tamil Association. We are implementing various welfare schemes for Tamils abroad. I will be one of you forever, " he added.



Earlier, the Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin embarked on a 500 kilometre bullet train ride from Osaka to Tokyo as part of his official visit to Japan.

"I am taking the bullet train from Osaka to Tokyo, a journey which will cover 500 km in two and a half hours. India should have such trains on a par with Japan, not just in design, but in speed and quality as well. It should benefit people from all sections of the society, including the poor and the marginalised sections, " he said in a tweet.

Stalin is in Japan as a part of his two-country official visit to Singapore and Japan to draw in additional ventures to Tamil Nadu and welcome heads of firms for a Global Investors Meet (GIM) in Chennai to be held in January 2024.

During the visit, Stalin urged Japanese companies that have primarily invested in the manufacturing sector to diversify their investments in Tamil Nadu by investing in industrial infrastructure development and Research and Development.

Minister for Industries TRB Raaja and others were present at the event.