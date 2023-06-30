Stalin honours Dist Food Safety Dept for good performance in Eat Right Challenge

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin congratulated the Food Safety Department officials as 13 districts were given appreciation certificates for best performance under the Eat Right Challenge in the country.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) awarded 13 districts of Tamil Nadu with certificates of appreciation for best performance in the Eat Right Challenge.

The Chief Minister met the Food Safety officials at the Secretariat on Friday. Coimbatore Dindigul, Madurai, Perambalur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Salem, Thiruvallur, Tiruppur, Sivagangai, Namakkal, Trichy, and Vellore were selected and felicitated.

Tamil Nadu stood third State in India in the process of State Food Security Index for the year 2022-2023 among all states.

The index ranks are released every year based on several parameters including Human Resources and Institutional Data, Food Testing Infrastructure, Compliance, Training and Capacity Building, and Consumer Empowerment.

The Chief Minister appreciated the District Food Safety Department officials for their continuous efforts toward the improvement of the food safety standards in the State.

He honoured the designated District Food Safety officials with the certificates. Health Minister Ma Subramanian along with health secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi were also present.

As many as 260 districts participated in the Eat Right Challenge that analysed the parameters of licensing or registration of food businesses and food sampling and monitoring, quality assessment, and certification of safe and healthy food.

Coimbatore stood first in India, among the 260 districts that participated in the Eat Right Challenge competition for the year 2022-2023.

The challenge focuses on creative activities like carrying out awareness activities to change the food consumption pattern.