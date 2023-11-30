Stalin holds review meeting on monsoon rescue and relief measures

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday, said that even though it has been raining incessantly for the past two weeks, rainwater has not stagnated in many places. Due to incessant rains, the rainwater that has accumulated in some places is draining rapidly.

"I have directed the authorities to act quickly and take all necessary measures to clear out the stagnant water, " he wrote on X. He also inspected the integrated control centre set up at Ripon Buildings to handle the Northeast monsoon. Chief minister also spoke to the public at the control center who had contacted the control center regarding the rainwater flooding and heard their demands over the phone and ordered the officials to take immediate action on them.

He also interacted with the Tamil Nadu disaster management and rescue team on standby at Ripon Buildings, inquired about the rescue operations being carried out and also inspected the equipment.

Chief minister later held a review meeting to discuss the rescue and relief works being undertaken by the authorities. As more rains are expected in the city in the coming days, he instructed that the rainwater should be drained from the roads and the blockages in the rainwater canals should be cleared so that the public is not affected by the heavy rains in the next few days.



He instructed the Greater Chennai Corporation and Metrowater authorities to keep an eye on the places where rainwater has accumulated in the last two days and remove the water by using high power electric motors. They have also been asked to stay in touch with the people of the residential areas living in the low lying areas.

He said that the warning for the public needs to be issued and instructions have been given to take all precautionary measures such as evacuating the public from the affected areas and sheltering them in safe places. There are 121 multi-purpose rescue centers and 4,967 relief camps ready with all basic facilities.

The warning was issued to the fishermen and the boats that gone for fishing, have returned safely. At least 8 teams of 200 personnel of Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force and 9 teams of 225 personnel of National Disaster Response Force have been deputed at Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore. Rescue and relief operations are being undertaken in Villupuram, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Chennai.

Chief minister noted that the State Emergency Operation Center and District level Emergency Operation Centers are operational round the clock with additional officers. Warning information related to cyclone and heavy rain is being communicated on Twitter (X), Facebook and other social media platforms.

In Chennai Corporation areas, two teams of 50 soldiers belonging to Tamil Nadu Commando Force and one team of 25 soldiers belonging to Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force are carrying out rescue and relief operations.