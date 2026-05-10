Stalin hits back at Vijay’s ‘empty treasury’ remark, says TN debt within limit

Rejecting Vijay’s allegation that the previous regime had left behind a debt of Rs 10 lakh crore and emptied the treasury, Stalin said Tamil Nadu’s debt remained within the permitted limit and noted that the State’s financial position had already been explained in the Budget presented in February.

“We clearly explained the financial position of the Tamil Nadu government in the February Budget itself. Didn’t you know that? Wasn’t it only after that that you gave various promises to the people? Don’t deceive the people who voted for you and try to divert the issue,” Stalin said.