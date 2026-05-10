Stalin hits back at Vijay’s ‘empty treasury’ remark, says TN debt within limit

CHENNAI: In his first public response after Vijay assumed office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, former Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Vijay’s criticism of the State’s finances, rejecting claims that the previous DMK regime had left the treasury “empty” and accusing him of misleading the public.
In a post on X, Stalin congratulated the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president on assuming office and welcomed the announcements signed immediately after taking charge. However, he cautioned Vijay against claiming that the government lacked funds. “Don’t start saying right away that the government has no money. The funds are there. What is needed is the will and ability to govern,” he said.
Rejecting Vijay’s allegation that the previous regime had left behind a debt of Rs 10 lakh crore and emptied the treasury, Stalin said Tamil Nadu’s debt remained within the permitted limit and noted that the State’s financial position had already been explained in the Budget presented in February.
“We clearly explained the financial position of the Tamil Nadu government in the February Budget itself. Didn’t you know that? Wasn’t it only after that that you gave various promises to the people? Don’t deceive the people who voted for you and try to divert the issue,” Stalin said.
Stalin further said the DMK government had implemented several welfare schemes despite challenges such as Covid-19, floods and 'bias' by the BJP-led Union government. He took a swipe at Vijay’s campaign promise of making only “practically feasible” assurances, saying the new Chief Minister had only now entered government administration and would soon learn “the nuances of how to fulfil the promises made to the people", adding that he, along with the people, would be waiting for that.
Minutes after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay had said he would soon release a White Paper on the State’s fiscal health, alleging that the previous regime had left the government treasury “empty”. “I need some time to set things right and stabilise the administration. I am not a divine messenger… I am one among you,” the TVK chief said in his maiden address as CM.