Stalin hits back at Nirmala for ‘separatist’ remark against Dravidian model

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday shot back at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her remark that the Dravidian model fuelled division in the society.

Speaking at the consultation meeting on minorities' welfare held at the state secretariat, Stalin, in a veiled reference to Ms Sitharaman, said, "In an interview to a newspaper, a union minister today (Saturday) has stated that the Dravidian model fuels division. There cannot be a far more comical interview."

"It is amusing that those who hold the ideology of discrimination at birth were calling us separatists. Dravidian model government ensures everything for everyone. Those who do not want everything to reach everyone are the real separatists. Our government is a pioneer in protecting the interests and ensuring the progress of the minorities," Stalin said.

"The concept 'everything for everyone' encompasses majority and minority, everyone. The Dravidian model does not divide anyone. It does not preach superiority or inferiority," the Chief Minister said, listing out the various schemes implemented by his government for the welfare of minorities by the DMK regimes, specifically since the time he formed government in May 2021.

Making several announcements for the minorities' welfare at the meeting, the CM said that the minority educational institutions would get lifelong recognition and orders would be issued soon to include girl students from Class VI to XII (Tamil medium) of aided minority institutions in the Puthumai Pen scheme.

The CM also announced that orders would be issued soon to extend the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme to Class I to V students of government-aided minority institutions. Education loans issued to minority students through cooperative banks and Tamil Nadu Minorities Economic Development Corporation would be increased to Rs 5 lakh henceforth.

The CM also announced that the government would grant permission to allot Wakf Board lands for education, health, and social development on a 30-year long-term lease after inspection.