Stalin hits back at Amit Shah over Hindi acceptance remark

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday took strong exception to union home minister Amit Shah's remark on "acceptance of Hindi" and cautioned that igniting the embers of 1965 anti-Hindi imposition agitations would be an unwise move.



Taking to Twitter to express his opposition to the remarks of Shah at the 38th meeting of the Committee of Parliament on official language, Stalin said, "I strongly denounce union home minister Amit Shah's audacious push for Hindi acceptance. It's a blatant attempt to subjugate non-Hindi speakers. Tamil Nadu rejects any form of Hindi hegemony and imposition. Our language and heritage define us - we won't be enslaved by Hindi."#

Stating that many states like Karnataka and West Bengal also have been vehemently resisting Hindi imposition, Stalin said, "Hon'ble Amit Shah, please take heed of the growing resistance! Igniting the embers of the '1965 anti-Hindi imposition agitations' would be an unwise move."

Echoing his father's view, state sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "I strongly condemn union home minister @Amit Shah's statement advocating the compulsory acceptance of Hindi. This undemocratic stance disregards the rich linguistic diversity of the Indian Union. Superficial praise for Tamil in Tamil Nadu, alongside imperialist pro-Hindi statements from north India, expose BJP's double standards. Tamil Nadu has a history of resisting Hindi imposition, and it will firmly reject all the autocratic moves of fascists."