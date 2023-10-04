Stalin hikes govt hostel students’ monthly food budget

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday made five announcements, including a hike in the monthly allocation (food) made for government school/college hostel students in the state.

Delivering his valedictory address in the two-day district collectors, forest and police officers conference at the state secretariat, Stalin said that the monthly food budget of government school students residing in government hostels would be increased to Rs 1,400 from Rs 1,000 per student. Likewise, the monthly food budget of government college students in government hostels would be increased to Rs 1,500 from Rs 1,100 per student.

The hike in government hostel students' food expenses would benefit 1,71,844 students. Pointing out that the state would incur an additional expenditure of Rs 68.77 crore owing to hike in the food expense, the CM said that the state government implements it on the premise that it would be an investment on education.

Based on the suggestions received from police officers during the consultation with the senior officers, the CM has also increased the incentive provided to rehabilitated bootleggers from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000.

The CM also proposed to implement a video conference system in consultation with the Madras High Court to remove the practical difficulties in producing accused (undertrials) in courts. The CM also announced a special plan to be implemented in the next two years to repair and renovate the Adi Dravidar, OBC and SC/ST student hostels in the state.

Finally, the CM said that a steering committee headed by the state Chief Secretary would be constituted to provide necessary sanctions to expedite the construction of link roads to scheduled tribe settlements in the state. The CM also advised the district collectors to organize a monthly review meeting of land survey, revenue, local bodies and police departments to resolve land related problems in the districts, mainly those related to surveying lands and use of public land and temple lands. Ministers of the state cabinet, chief secretary Shiv Das Meena, senior bureaucrats and collectors of all districts took part in the meeting.