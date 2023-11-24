Stalin hands over Rs 8 cr temple in Kanyakumari, financial assistance to wards of Archakars

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday handed over Rs 8 crore fund for administration and maintenance of temples in Kanyakumari district. The CM distributed the assistance from the Secretariat.

According to officials, the CM handed over the financial aid for the maintenance of the temples in Kanyakumari.

The aid has been enhanced from Rs 6 crore to Rs 8 crore to administer and maintain as many as 490 temples in the district.

On the occasion, the CM has also handed over financial aid to the wards of eight Archakars of the temples, which were covered under a single pooja scheme, to mark the distribution of the assistance to 400 children.

He also handed over incentives to 292 students of the government archakars training centres.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P K Sekarbabu, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Principal Secretary of HR and CE, K Manivasagan and Commissioner of the department K V Muralidharan were also present on the occasion.